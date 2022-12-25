Tributes Paid to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on His 98th Birth Anniversary

Floral tributes were paid at the ‘Sadaiv Atal’ in New Delhi on the 98th birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Sunday.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and Hardeep Singh Puri along with a host of other dignitaries paid floral tributes at the ‘Sadaiv Atal’.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Born to a poet father, Vajpayee later became a poet himself. He also did his masters in political science from Kanpur.

Vajpayee passed away on August 16, 2018, and served as the Prime Minister of India from 16 May to 1 June, 1996 and then from 19 March, 1998 to 22 May 2004.

The country's second-highest civilian honour, the Padma Vibhushan, was conferred upon Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1992. He was then conferred India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, by the then president of India Pranab Mukherjee in 2015.

The Uttar Pradesh government will host multiple events to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister on Sunday.