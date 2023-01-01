Horoscope Today, January 1: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for January 1. You can reach me at – 6000652920

Wish you all a very Happy New Year.

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – 2 of Swords – Today you will be little restless but don’t panic.things may look little not settle but they will, everything will be according to your plan you just need to have some planning. Let go things and past. Don’t invest anywhere. More spending on the card.

Angel Message – Connect with yourself.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 2

2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – Three Of Swords – Time for you to let go things. Too much of attachment with thing, situation and people will hurt you so have some space. Relationships need some time. Work need more commitment.

Angel Message – Have faith

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 1

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – Queen of Wands – You will get good news today. Time for you enjoy fruit of your hard work. Good time to expand your business or change your job. Travel or work abroad is on the cards. Financial abundance

Angel Message – plan your future and take decision.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 6

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – 7 Of Cups – Time to take some decision ,you will have lot of choice but you will choose the best one. Plan you year .You will be busy with more work. New things will show up.

Angel Message – Release your fears.

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number – 4

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – Ace Of Pentacles. – Good day for money, you may receive pending dues. You will be emotionally balanced today. Success is on the cards. Spend some time amidst nature. New people will come to your life. Financial abundance.

Angel Message – Claim the power within

Lucky Color – White and Blue

Lucky Number – 3

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- The World – It’s a great day today.Time to enjoy the fruit of your hard work. New things will show up. New people will come to your life. Plan your future so that you can have ease with your work.

Angel Message – Be grateful for whatever you have.

Lucky Color –Yellow and orange

Lucky Number – 9

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – 10 of Pentacles – Enjoy your day. Eat your favorite food. Today you will be very lucky Enjoy each and every moment today. Today is great day for you. Financial abundance. You will be more clear with your plans and planning. Enjoy your day.

Angel Message – Trust your intuition.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 3

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card- Four of SWORDS – Today take some rest and enjoy with your family. All you plans will be succesfull. Need to take care of your sleep. Plan your future and relax.

Angel Message – Be more generous today.

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 5

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- Queen Of Pentacles – Female person in your life will be lucky. Buy something for yourself or pamper yourself. Relax and enjoy. All your work will bring glory and success to you. New people will show up.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color –Red

Lucky Number - 8

10. CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- Queen Of Swords – Be humble and listen to others. You need to take some major decision but be neutral. Success is on the cards. Good news for the couples. New Relationships show up.

Angel Message – Be humble

Lucky Color – Yellow and Red

Lucky Number – 6

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – 9 Of wands – Time for you to expand work and plan your future. Good day for handling finances. Good time to take some decisions. Take control of your life. Don’t take too many suggestions.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 8

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card- The Empress – Time for you to enjoy the fruit of your good karma. Good news is on its way. Good time to invest. Plan your future . New people will come to your life. Couples can plan their baby .

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 3

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium

Follow me at Mediumofmiracle555