Horoscope Today, January 3: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for January 3.

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – The Death – Today something old and painful will end and new things will take place. Resolve all your past issues .Move forward in life forget and forgive and move on in life. Plan your future.

Angel Message – Let go things

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 2

2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – Ace of swords –Embrace the truth and move on. Tap into your true potential and work accordingly. New opportunity will show up. Things will go according to your plan. Buy something for yourself today. Live the moment.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color – white

Lucky Number – 2

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – Justice – You will get good news today. Time for you to get the results of your hard work. Long pending issues will resolved. People will say sorry for their past behavior . Let people and situation go. Be neutral and do justice if you need to take any decision.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 5

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – Queen Of Wands – Balance your energy and focus on your goals. Don’t trust people blindly. Follow your hurt and intuitions. Plan your future. Focus on new things. Clean your surroundings.

Angel Message – Be Humble

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 6

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – Page of Cups – Today new job or work will come your way. People who are in fashion, marine industry will get good news. Financial abundance. Luck will be in your side.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color –Blue

Lucky Number – 3

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- The Magician – Today will be very rewarding .Enjoy your day. Past karma will bring happiness and success to your life. Today whatever you wish will manifest so be wise what you think or wish for. Offer you gratitude to your ancestors. Financial gain.

Angel Message – Take a leap of Faith

Lucky Color –Blue

Lucky Number – 1

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – The Emperor – Today focus on yourself. Don’t take decision in hurry, even if you get a chance to take decision be neutral. Spread love. Avoid anger and control your ego.

Angel Message – Be great full.

Lucky Color – Ornage

Lucky Number – 3

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card- The Tower – Today things will be difficult for you. Tough times ahead but universe will shake you so that you get awake. Focus on your energy . Find something for yourself don’t waste your time. Don’t sit ideal.

Angel Message – Let go things.

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 5

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- 4 of Swords – Time for you to take some rest . . Don’t waste your time in overthinkig and overworked. Give some space to other people to grow. Do some activity which makes you happy. Be humble .

Angel Message – Have faith

Lucky Color –Red

Lucky Number - 3

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- Two Pentacles – Financial you will be very confused .You might get confused or stuck in different situation give some time things will be clear. Time for you to understand your worth and potential. Be clear with your plan in your work, speak up for yourself. Let go your ego and anger. Make pace with your past.

Angel Message – Have faith

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 5

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – 8 Of Cups – Time for you see the reality .Don’t get into long terms plans. Focus on the present work situation. More people will come with more suggestion don’t believe them all. Give some time to yourself.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 3

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card- Knight of the Swords – Control your temper . Focus on your work . Beware of office politics. Resolve past issues and complete your all payments.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 2

Hey lovely people that's it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

