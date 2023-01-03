APDCL Proposes to Hike Electricity Rates by Re 1 Per Unit

The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) is ready to hit the people in the New Year as it has proposed to increase electricity rates by Re. 1 per unit in the state.

The proposal was sent to Electricity Regulatory Commission and the commission will decide on the hike today.

According to sources, APDCL took the decision to ensure reliable supply and to provide better services to customer.

It may be mentioned that only few days back, the rates were hiked by 30 paise per unit.

The APDCL had decided to charge an additional 30 paise per unit rates of electricity for all power consumers with effect from November 2022.

In regard to this, customers were issued directives by the APDCL on December 9.

Reportedly, the APDCL announced on November 25 this year that it would levy a Fuel and Power Purchase Price Adjustment (FPPPA) charge of 79 paise per unit on all categories of consumers on electricity bills for the months of November, December 2022 and January 2023.