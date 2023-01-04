Horoscope Today, January 4: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for January 4. You can reach me at – 6000652920

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – The Devil – Today you will face many distractions but believe in your gut feelings. People will disappoint you its ok they always do so lower your expectations. Take some time to work on yourself. NO say yes to any new work ,avoid buying new things.

Angel Message – Let go things

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 1

2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – Queen of swords –Today you need to take some decision on behalf of others. Embrace the truth and move on. Void fights and arguments. You will be overburden with work and responsibility .Take some time out. Financial misbalance .

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – white

Lucky Number – 3

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – Page of Swords – Darling you will be restless today so the moment you go through such emotions just tell yourself come down I bring back my energy to myself. Don’t take any major decisions. Avoid shopping or buying anything new today.

Angel Message – give some time to yourself.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 2

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – 10 OF Pentacles –Today will be very lucky and prove to be amazing for you. Offers your love and gratitude to your ancestors. Plan your dream. Applu for that job or that university. Dream big today. Focus on new things. Feed something to street dogs or animals.

Angel Message – Be happy

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 3

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – Page of Cups – Today new job or work will come your way. People who are in fashion, marine industry will get good news. Financial abundance. Luck will be in your side.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color –Blue

Lucky Number – 3

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- 8 of Wands – Today will be very rewarding .Move forward in life to achieve new thing. New and fruitful connections. More work and opportunity will knock your door, grab them all. New relationships will show up. Invest your money . Financial abundance.

Angel Message – Take a leap of Faith

Lucky Color –Green

Lucky Number – 2

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – Knight Of Wands – Today focus on yourself. Don’t get angry on silly issues. Don’t take decision in hurry, even if you get a chance to take decision be neutral. Hard work will be rewarding.

Angel Message – Be humble

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number – 5

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card- The Sun – Today success is on your side. You will get good news from different directions. Travel is on the card. Couple can plan family or expect a good news. New relationship IS on the card. Children will bring glory to the family. Financial abundance.

Angel Message – Let go things.

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 7

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- 2 of Cups – Time to enjoy some good company. Team work or partnership in work will bring success. Time to celebrate or spent some time with near and dear one. Enjoy the moments. New work or opportunity will show up. Good time start a romantic relationship for single.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color –Red

Lucky Number - 3

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- 8 of Cups – I know you are little upset with everything around you specially your work but trust me its just a phase it will over soon. You need some break from daily drama and trauma. Avoid and non contributing people from your life. Let go things and spread smile.

Angel Message – Have faith

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 9

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – Ace Of Wands – Time for you to enjoy your hard work. Rewards are on its way. Promotions are on the cards. Time for you take action and some major decisions of your life. Time start or plan for new work and business.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card- AcE OF CUPS – Control your temper . Focus on your work . Beware of office politics. Resolve past issues and complete your all payments.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 2

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.

