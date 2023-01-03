India Beat Sri Lanka By 2 Runs In 1st T20, Take 1-0 Lead

Debutant Shivam Mavi's four-wicket haul and Axar Patel's thrilling spell in the last over guided India to a 2-run win over Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series here at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka needed four runs of the last ball to win. However, the duo of Chamika Karunaratne and Dilshan Madushanka failed to take their team home as Madushanka was run out on the last delivery, handing two-wicket victory to India. Chasing a target of 163, Sri Lanka could make 160 runs.

In a dream debut, Mavi bagged 4 wickets conceding 22 runs in 4 overs while Umran Malik and Harshal Patel scalped two wickets each. Mavi also became just the third player to take a four-wicket haul in men's T20I debut for India. India have now taken 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka scored the highest for his team with 45 of 27 balls.

Chasing a target of 163, Sri Lanka got off to a bad start as Mavi bowled out Pathum Nissanka for just one run. Dhananjaya de Silva then came out to bat but could not do much as he was sent packing by Mavi who was in good form. Dhananjaya went back to the pavilion after scoring 8 of 6.

It was hard for Sri Lanka to recover from the early two losses but they tried to persist. Umran Malik then rattled the visitor's top order as he dismissed Charith Asalanka for 12 of 15. In the ninth over of the game, Harshal Patel sent well-set batter Kusal Mendis packing after scoring 28 of 25 deliveries.

Patel also dismissed Bhanuka Rajapaksa who went back after scoring 10 of 11 in the 11th over of the game.

However, captain Dasun Shanaka along with Wanindu Hasaranga tried to form a partnership as they slammed Indian bowlers all around the ground. The Sri Lanka duo hammered Yuzvendra Chahal for 17 runs, featuring two huge sixes.

The equation went down to 40 of 24, on the first ball of the 17th over Shanaka slammed a stunning six off Umran Malik. However, Shanaka's stint at the crease was cut short by Umran Malik who gave his time a much-needed breakthrough. The Sri Lanka captain went back to the pavilion after scoring 45 runs off 27 delivery, leaving visitors tottering at 131/7.

Mavi struck again in the 18th over scalping his fourth wicket of the match as he dismissed Maheesh Theekshana for just one run.