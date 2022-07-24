Horoscope Today, July 24: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for July 24. You can reach me at - 6000652920

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – 2 of Wands – Today you energy is very positive sp plan your future in personal or professional life. Expand your business . Travel is on the cards. Financially very stable.

Angel Message – Be great full about everything.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 4





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – Page of Swords – Listen to your heart don’t push yourself too much . You need to take some time off or rest so that you get rejuvenate for the week. New people will show up. Emotionally you will little drained out. Stay calm.

Angel Message – Embrace the truth

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 3

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – Queen Of Cups – Today is a great day to complete all your pending work. Emotionally you will be very stable. New people will show up in life. Your decision will bring joy to everyone’s life. Financially you will be stable.

Angel Message – Stay happy

Lucky Color –White

Lucky Number – 6

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – King Of Swords – Don’t let people underestimate you ,if someone is not respecting you let them go out of your life they don’t deserve you my love. You will be very stable with your emotions. Financially you will be happy and prosperous.

Angel Message – Don’t worry Be happy

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3





5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – 8 of Pentacles – Don’t be impatience you will get what you deserve just wait and relax. Don’t make any major decision. Avoid negative people. Don’t be in rush to complete things or task sometime thing will take little longer time to complete.

Angel Message – Reclaim the power within

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 6

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- Ace Of Wands – New things and possibilities are on its way. New people will show up. You will get success whatever you do. Spread love and care. Love your self.

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color –Yellow and white

Lucky Number – 8

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card- 7 Of Cups – You will get many options to choose for one the major decision of your life so choose wisely listen to your heart not about others. Great time to invest. Financially you are in great position. Don’t let other people harm you .

Angel Message – Trust your intuition.

Lucky Color – Black and brown

Lucky Number – 5

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card-2 Of Pentacle – Today you will be little confused regarding different decision of your life. Money will come and go so spend wisely. You may little emotional turmoil with your loved one so avoid and move on.

Angel Message – Spread love .

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 9

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- 6 Of Pentacles– Today is great day for you. Donate something to someone it will bring good luck and good karma in your life. Save and plan your finance. Emotionally you will be stable.

Angel Message – Be great full

Lucky Color –Yellow

Lucky Number - 8

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- Page of PENTACLE – New energy and new people which brings lots of opportunity in your life. You are blessed with intelligent mind use your energy in positive way. Financially great day new way to earn money will open.

Angel Message – Stay happy

Lucky Color –Yellow

Lucky Number – 8

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – 3 of Pentacles – Today is a great day to take new decision .Spend some time with family .Take suggestion if required from your elders. Financially don’t give money to anyone.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 7

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card- The World – Today is great day for you ,wish anything universe will grant it for you. Stay happy spread smile. Trust your instinct and take decision. Emotionally and financially you will be stable today.

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – white

Lucky Number – 4

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

