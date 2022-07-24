World

Monkeypox Declared Global Health Emergency by WHO

The latest decision followed a seven-hour meeting of the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee to discuss the monkeypox outbreak in several countries.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency, terming it a 'public health emergency of international concern' (PHEIC), one step below that of a 'pandemic.'

A PHEIC, according to the WHO, constitutes "an extraordinary event, which constitutes a public health risk to other States through the international spread, and which potentially requires a coordinated international response."

Announcing his decision to declare the health emergency during a media briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed that the committee had failed to reach a consensus, with nine members against and six in favour of the declaration.

On January 30, 2020, the organisation had categorised Covid-19 as a PHEIC, when about 7,500 cases of novel coronavirus were reported. On March 11 that year, the agency elevated it to 'pandemic.'

