Horoscope Today, July 25: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – 5 OF Swords – Today avoid any fight or argument. Be careful from manipulative people. Don’t invest any were. Financially be careful with your spending. Stay calm.

Angel Message – Donate some food to needy people.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 4





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – 7 OF Wands – Control your emotions .Today you will face many situation where you will uncomfortable ,angry ,disturbed but remember with calm mind you can face everything. Avoid unnecessary expenses . Practice journaling

Angel Message – Embrace the truth

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 3

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – 3 Of CUPS – Today is a great day to complete all your pending work. Team work will bring success and happiness. Financially gain. Emotionally will are in happy state.

Angel Message – Stay happy

Lucky Color –White

Lucky Number – 6

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – Page of Cups – Today you are in great state of mind and aura is very positive so use it for creating more positivity in life. New things and opportunity will show up. You will be very stable with your emotions. Financially you will be happy and prosperous.

Angel Message – Don’t worry Be happy

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 5 and 3





5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – 10 of Wands – Don’t be take any emotional baggage’s .Let go past . Don’t try to change anyone. Avoid over thinking. Don’t take anyone’s harsh behavior personally that is not you,remember no one can hurt you without your permission.

Angel Message – Reclaim the power within

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 6

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- The Tower – Something very painful and negative of your life is about to come to an end. Things will be little delay . Financially you will little drained out but remember it’s just a phase. Stay calm.

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color –Yellow and white

Lucky Number – 8

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card- Queen of pentacles – Today is great day to take new decision .Money is energy is vey good in your life so financially you will be abundant. Emotionally you will be happy. New opportunity will show up.

Angel Message – Trust your intuition.

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 5

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card-King Of Pentacle – Today you will be you will be financially and emotionally very stable. New beginning and opportunity will show up. Great day to invest in new property or buy a car. People who are thinking of going abroad can take their move.

Angel Message – Lucky day today

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 1

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- 8 Of Wands– Today is great day for you. Whatever you do you will get good new or success in any direction . Emotionally you will be stable.

Angel Message – Be great full

Lucky Color –Green

Lucky Number - 8

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- The Magician – Today is day of manifestation whatever you think it will manifest .Plan your future. New energy and new people which brings lots of opportunity in your life. You are blessed with intelligent mind use your energy in positive way. Financially great day new way to earn money will open.

Angel Message – Stay happy

Lucky Color –Red ,white and yellow

Lucky Number – 8

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – Ace Of Swords – Today emotionally you will be little drained out .Today is a great day to take new decision .Spend some time with family .Take suggestion if required from your elders. Financially don’t give money to anyone.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 3

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card- The Emperor Balance your personal and professional life. People will take suggestion from you. Financially and emotionally don’t let your ego came between. Avoid anger.

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 1

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

