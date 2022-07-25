Draupadi Murmu to Take Oath as 15th President of India Today

Draupadi Murmu will take oath as the 15th President of India on Monday.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place in the Parliament.

Murmu will be escorted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the Central Hall of the Parliament. This will be followed by the National Anthem.

Murmu will take the oath of office in the presence of the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

On July 22, the former Jharkhand governor registered a historic win over her rival Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential elections, becoming the first woman tribal candidate and the second woman in the country to occupy the highest office in the country.

She was officially declared as the 15th President of the country after the conclusion of the counting of votes on Thursday.

Murmu received 2,824 votes with a value of 6,76,803 while her opponent Yashwant Sinha secured 1,877 votes with a value of 3,80,177. A total of 4,809 MPs and MLAs cast their votes in the polling that took place on July 18.