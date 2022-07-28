Horoscope Today, July 28: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for July 28. You can reach me at - 6000652920

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – 4 of Wands – Today is a great day for you. Spend some time with family. Good news from different direction is coming . Emotionally and financially you will be happy

Angel Message – Stay happy

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 2





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – 6 of Cups– show your respect to your ancestors by offering a candle or diya in any south direction of your house and say thank to them. Financially it’s a great day. Emotionally you will be happy. Today is great day for you.

Angel Message – Spread Love

Lucky Color – Purple

Lucky Number – 5

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – 8 Of cups– Today you may face lots of mood swings . Try to do some meditation to calm your mind.lan your finances properly Don’t take any major decision. .

Angel Message – Love yourself.

Lucky Color –White

Lucky Number – 9

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – 4 Of Wands – Relax and restore your power. You properly need to take decision of your life in every sector and clear the mess that you have created .Things will take your side just do your best. Emotionally you will be little hyper but try to calm your self.

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 8

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – 8 of Swords – Today don’t put so much of pressure on yourself. Don’t over think or over analyze anything everything. People may manipulate you so trust your gut feelings. Love yourself.

Angel Message – Reclaim the power within

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 4

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- The Magician – Balance your personal and professional life. Today is great to take financial decision or you can apply in new job. Financially is a great day. New people will show up. More work and success on its way.

Angel Message – Do some future planning.

Lucky Color –White

Lucky Number – 9

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – The Fool – Take the leap of faith. Trust your inner abilities. Success will be on your side. More work and travel is on the cards. Financially you will be stable.

Angel Message – Trust your intuition

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 2

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card- Kinght Of Wands – success is on your side .ew work and more stability is there. Don’t take sides in any situation be neutral.. Let go your heavy emotions.

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 8

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- The Lovers – All your relationships will be happy and harmonious. Financially today is a great day .Take care of your health. Emotionally many issues will resolve. New people and opportunity will show up.

Angel Message – Embrace the truth

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number - 6

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- Wheel of Fortune – Ready to face situation according to your karma. Emotionally you will be very stable. Time for you to enjoy the fruit of your hard work. Be clear with your communication.

Angel Message – Go with the flow

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 8

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – Justice – Do what is right . Avoid people you creat unrest in others people life you know them so stay away from them. New project are on its way. Success will be on your side.

Angel Message – Do justice

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 7

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card- 9 of Cups – Today eat your favorite meal. Financially you will be happy. Emotionally you feel empowered and happy . New people will show up. Concentrate on the work success will follow you.

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color – Yellow and Blue

Lucky Number – 7

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.

You can reach me at - 6000652920