Horoscope Today, June 16: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for the 16th June.

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – 2 of Cups – Invest your time in family and friends. Work or business team work will bring happiness and prosperity. Reading a book will be therapeutic.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 2



2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – The Fool– Trust yourself and move forward in life. New invest or property is in the cards. Emotionally you will be carefree and enjoying your moment.

Angel Message – Spread Love

Lucky Color – Pink

Lucky Number – 5

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – The Hermit – Slow down with your work and take some rest. Let Go things. Invest more time in yourself. Buy some sweets today.

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color –yellow

Lucky Number – 8

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – The star – A very balancing day. Emotional you will be very calm and stable. Old friend will call or meet you. New things will take place in life. Donate something to someone.

Angel Message – spread love

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 5

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – 9 OF Cups – Enjoy your favourite food or do your favourite activity. Financially its great day. Time for you to invest more time in take care of your health.

Angel Message – Reclaim the power within

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 8

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- 2 of Swords – Don’t doubt yourself. Over thinking will never help you. Be clear with your communication. Write a journal to release your thoughts

Angel Message – Do some meditation

Lucky Color –White

Lucky Number – 3

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – THE Magician – Great day to invest in new project and work. New people will show up in live. New relationship. Emotionally vet stable. Spent some time with your favourite person.

Angel Message – Trust your intuition

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 9

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card- The Emperor – Be humble little more humble today. Don’t take sides in any situation be neutral. Avoid arguments and fights. Let go your heavy emotions.

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 5

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- The Tower – Bad and dark phase of your life will come to an end. Some situation or people come to our life as lessons so learn the lesson and move on. Stay calm.

Angel Message – be calm

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number - 4

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- The Chariot – Emotionally you will be very stable. Time for you to enjoy the fruit of your hard work. Be clear with your communication.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 6

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – 3 OF Wands – New project are on its way. Travel out side your home in future so be ready to explore new things. New people will show up in your life.

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 7

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card- 8 Of Wands – Today is great day to start something new. Investments will give good returns. Emotionally very stable and express yourself.

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 6

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.