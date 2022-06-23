Horoscope Today, June 23: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – Kinght Of Pentacles – take decision and move forward in life. Victor is on the cards. Travel may take place. New people will come to your life

Angel Message – Connect with yourself.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 6





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – The Devil – Today take rest and try to take some time to complete your work. Don’t trust anyone blindly. Delay in some work may take place. Control your anger.

Angel Message – Stay Calm

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 9

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – 7 Of Cups– Too many choices in life so connect with yourself and choose the one where you can connect yourself. Old investment will bring good news. Emotionally you are little low but don’t worry by evening you will be better.

Angel Message – Choose wisely

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 5

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – 6 Of wands – Whatever you do success will be in your side. New work or business opportunity will come. Use your confidence today to achieve your goal.

Angel Message – Release your fears.

Lucky Color –Red

Lucky Number – 6





5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – Ace of Wands – New opportunity is on the cards. Work or business will bring success to your life. Promotions and job change is there. Emotionally let go things.

Angel Message – Claim the power within

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 5

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- 5 Of Pentacles – Take care of your savings and spending.Things will take little longer time to complete. Delay in marriage or little unrest in love life but don’t worry it will be fine again.

Angel Message – Spread Love

Lucky Color –Red

Lucky Number – 3

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – 10 Of wands – Don’t let your emotions over ride you. Let go everything which gives you pain resentment and guilt. Don’t let your ego come between relationships. Today I suggest you to stay calm.

Angel Message – Trust your intuition.

Lucky Color –Yellow

Lucky Number – 8

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card- 5 of wands – Avoid misunderstanding in communication be clear whatever you say.Avoid group discussion. Don’t let anyone to control your life. Stay calm

Angel Message – Be more generous today.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 1

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- 10 of Swords – Some one may break your trust . Don’t trust people blindly.Emotionally you will be liitle down. Don’t take any new project today.

Angel Message – Take a pause in life.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number - 6

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- Temperence – Today is great day ,you are in a good mood . Success is on the cards. Good news for the couples.. More opportunity in life. Emotionally very balanced

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 1

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – The Hermit – Weekend is about to come so plan your weekend and take rest. Plan your month and balance your work and professional life. Don’t take any major decision. Cultivate good habits.

Angel Message – Stay Calm

Lucky Color – white

Lucky Number – 6

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card- 8 Of pentacles – All you need in life right now is lots of patience. Sometime we need to compromise with certain situation to have peace in life so do that.Put all your efforts in whatever you do.

Angel Message – Trust the divine timings

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 6