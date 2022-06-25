Horoscope Today, June 25: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – Page Of Swords – Today you are full of positive energy so utilized it wisely. New work new people will come to your life. Emotionally very sable.

Angel Message – Spread love

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 8





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – 9 Of WANDS – Don’t let over thinking spoil your .day. Be happy or acknowledge whatever you have . Focus on yourself. Emotionally little distracted by other peoples opinion.

Angel Message – Claim your inner strength

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 2

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – 4 Of Pentacles– Today you will be very calculative regarding your spending and finance .New opportunity will come from unexpected place. Emotionally you will be little confused.

Angel Message – Focus more on yourself

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 6

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – Page Cups – Emotionally very stable. New opportunity will knock the door . New people will come someone who is non contributing in your life will go.Great day to meet old frinds.

Angel Message – Release your fears.

Lucky Color – Pink

Lucky Number – 7





5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – 3 Of CUPS – Time to celebrate or invest some time in loved one or close friends. Frinds ,family or co worker will bring joy to your life. New opportunity is on the cards. Promotions and job change is there. Emotionally you are in amazing state

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 7

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- 3 Of Pentacles – Before take any major decision consult with someone you trust. Don’t let other people issues effects you .Let go past. Take care of your health.

Angel Message – Focus on on yourself.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – Ace Of Cups – Let go things.Make peace with past. Don’t take anything personally. New people will come to your life. Financially be little careful

Angel Message – Trust your intuition.

Lucky Color –Yellow

Lucky Number – 9

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card- Queen Of wands – Forgive people who hurt you in past and move on in life. Don’t trust people blindly. Financially enjoy the moment. Plan your future wisely.

Angel Message – Focus on yourself.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 4

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- Knight of Pentacles – Anything you do things will be in your favor. Emotionally you will be very grounded. Financially it’s a great day. Enjoy the moment

Angel Message – Spread Love

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number - 8

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- The Devil – Opp’s be careful with your thoughts. Don’t anger over ride you. Don’t take any major decision. Financially be careful with your expenses. Have proper communication with people about everything.

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 6

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – 8 Of Cups – You will get many options regarding some important decision of your life in different sector so choose wisely. Invest more time on yourself.You will have mood swings today so try to calm yourself.

Angel Message – Stay Calm

Lucky Color – white

Lucky Number – 9

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card- 6 Of Wands – Today is a amazing day for you. Good day to travel. You will get victory or success anything you do. Financially today is great day

Angel Message – Trust the divine timings

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 8