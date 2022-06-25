Assam: HS Results To Be Out On June 27

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that results for higher secondary (HS) examinations in Assam will be declared on June 27.
Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM informed that HS results will be declared at 9 am on Monday.
He wrote, “Results of Higher Secondary examination will be announced on 27th June at 9 am. My best wishes results.”
It may be noted that the results for the results of high school leaving certificate (HSLC) and Assam high madrassa (AHM) examinations under board of secondary education (SEBA) were declared on June 7.
Earlier, the controller of exams at the Assam higher secondary education council (AHSEC), Pankaj Borthakur had said that the HS results were likley to be declared by June 30.