Horoscope Today, June 4: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – 8 of Pentacles - Today is day where you need to wait for everything, things will be delay. Good day to invest. Don't give money to anyone. Say no as and when required.

Angel Massage – stay calm

Lucky Color –white

Lucky Number – 1





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)





Tarot Card – knight of Wands – Avoid Misunderstanding .Communicate properly and clearly in work and personal life. Control your temper. Avoid fights and travel.

Angel Massage – Ask for help from others.

Lucky Color –white

Lucky Number – 2

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – 10 of Cups - Success in every sector of life. People will praise and you will be centre of attraction. Good news. Family will bring good news or have family get together.

Angel Massage – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color –Brown

Lucky Number – 4

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card- 5 of wands – You may face situation which will be against you ,try to control your temper and avoid that place.Clear with your communication. Avoid social gatherings and party. No travel on cards.

Angel Massage – Stay Calm

Lucky Color –Green

Lucky Number – 4





5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – 3 Of pentacles – Good day to but property. Listen to elder people .Take suggestion from others if required. Avoid travel. Spent some time with yourself.

Angel Massage – Time to take care of your health

Lucky Color –Yellow

Lucky Number –6

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- Page of swords – Use your maturity to take decision in life. Have fun but in balance manner.Dont loose your temper. Be receptive with changes .

Angel Massage – its time to give pause and think don’t be at hurry .

Lucky Color –white

Lucky Number – 5

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card- Page of cups - New news or new beginnings is on the cards. Emotionally you will be very stable. Work will have good progress. Money flow is constant.

Angel Massage – Stay calm

Lucky Color – white and Yellow

Lucky Number – 2 and 8

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card- Queen cups – Tap you inner abilities and Knowledge .Trust your intuition .Enjoy the moment .Take care of your spending.

Angel Massage – Stay positive

Lucky Color –Red

Lucky Number – 3

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- The Lovers– Great to build trust and love in relationship. New relationships on the cards. Financially stable. Dont overthink anything.

Angel Massage – Be the centre of divine love.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 3,

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- Death – Something long painful and stagnant phase of your life will end. New Begging’s is on the cards. All your worries will end, be ready to embrace new things in life.Let go your past.

Angel Massage – Ready to embrace change

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 9

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – The Death - Bad phase is end or about to end. Some negativity will go out from your life. LET GO YOUR PAST .Change is sometimes difficult but best way is to accept and move on .

Angel Massage – Next few months just be calm and grounded

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3,5 and 9.

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card- 9 Of Pentacles – Wish or Dream come true .Joyful day .Balance life enjoy each and every moment .Give some rest and have fun. Financially it’s a great day.

Angel Massage – Live the moment

Lucky Color – Blue an d white

Lucky Number – 1

Hey lovely people that’s it for this week. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.