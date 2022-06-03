Sri Lanka: President Rajapaksa Instructs Officials to Maintain Adequate Stocks

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed officials to maintain adequate stocks of all essential food items to prevent a shortage of goods.

Gotabaya pointed out that it could prevent the organized efforts of some businessmen to increase prices by artificially creating a shortage of goods and acting on people's fears.

He said that a portion of the agricultural products currently being sent to the wholesale market should be made available directly to grocery stores.

Rajapaksa also instructed the Consumer Affairs Authority to take legal action against those who take advantage of the prevailing situation and sell goods at unfair prices.

Sri Lanka is witnessing an unprecedented economic and political crisis. Large-scale protests have been taking place for months, leading to the ouster of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

