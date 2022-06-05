Cabinet Reshuffle in Odisha Today

Ahead of the cabinet reshuffle in Odisha on Sunday, all cabinet ministers of the state government submitted their resignations on Saturday.

The new cabinet will be sworn in at around 11.45 am today. The ceremony will take place in the new convention centre of Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

Sources in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the ministers have started putting in their papers. This will be the first reshuffle in the three-year-old ministry. The process needs to be completed by Monday as the governor is scheduled to go outside Odisha after two days.

The move has been initiated to give opportunities to the new faces in the cabinet ahead of the crucial 2024 general elections and assembly elections in the state which are slated to take place in the same year.

The Naveen Patnaik government has completed three years of its fifth consecutive term as the Chief Minister of Odisha on May 29.

