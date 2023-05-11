Horoscope Today, May 11: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – The Fool – Trust yourself. Start a new thing today. Your energy is quite positive and will help you to complete your task. Don’t take any loan today. Financially its a good day. Emotionally you will be stable.

Angel Message – Take a leap of faith.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 2

2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – Two of Cups – Peace, love and harmony in relationships. Team work will bring joy to your life. Work-life will be stable and happy. New people will show up. Financially its a great day. Emotionally you will be happy.

Angel Message – Be humble.

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 2

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – The Judgment – Old issues will resolved. Take blessings or say thank you to your ancestors and it will help you achieve more in life. All your work will be completed peacefully. New people will show up. Financially plan your future. Emotionally you will be okay.

Angel Message – Be happy.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 4

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – 2 of Swords – Open your eyes and mind to see the reality. Don’t be a victim of overthinkg, if there is any confusion talk then clear it. Be humble with people. Financially control your spending. Control your fears. Emotionally cry your heart out, you will feel better.

Angel Message – Release your pain.

Lucky Color – Pink

Lucky Number – 6

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – The Magician – Today is a great day, trust the timing and all things will be in your favor. Great day to plan your future ahead. Work-life will be peacefull and regarding. A new thing will show up. Financially you are balanced. Stay calm.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 4

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card – 3 of Cups – Today celebrate your life, and spend some time with people you love. Work-life will be rewarding. Good news on its way. Harmony and peace in a relationship. Financially its a great day. Love yourself.

Angel Message – Stay happy.

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number – 1

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot card – 8 of Wands – Bright future is waiting for you, you are moving in right direction. Don’t doubt yourself. Plan your future or take a bold step in your career. Good news is coming. Profits or promotions in work. Financially its a great day. Be humble.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 9

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card – 4 of Wands – Slow down and take some rest. All things will work in your favor. Take some proper care of yourself. Release your fear. Be humble with everyone. Financially its great day.

Angel Message – Don’t worry be happy.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 9

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card – The Emperor – You will feel very balanced today. People will take care and help to solve issues in your life. Let your ego override you. Financially you will be stable. Emotionally you will be happy.

Angel Message – Live in the moment.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 8

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card - Temperance – Balance is the key. Love life or relationships will be great. Financially you will be at a stable position. New work will show up. Manage your fears, remember they are a lie. Trust yourself. Things will take great turn for you.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color –Blue

Lucky Number – 7

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – Queen of Pentacles – Great energy to tap into, think positive. Work-life will be amazing. New things will show up. Financially its great day. Emotionally you will be stable. Don’t believe in one-sided story.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 2

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card – 9 of Cups - Today you will feel emotionally amazing. Success in all sectors. New people will show up. Financially a great day. Enjoy your favorite food. Stay happy and live in the present.

Angel Message – Do some meditation.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 4