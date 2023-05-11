Assam: Youth's Death in Silchar Leads To Tension and Demands for Investigation

Tension rose in Assam's Silchar after a youth was allegedly killed by the staff of an NGO on Thursday.
The body of the deceased identified as Sribisa Biswas was found at the Paradise NGO in Silchar’s Meherpur.
The family of the deceased has alleged that he was beaten up and killed by the NGO staff.
According to sources, several injury marks were found on the youth's body, according to reports. The family is demanding a proper investigation into the matter. The incident has led to tensions in the area, and the police are investigating the matter.