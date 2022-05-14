Horoscope Today, May 14: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – The Emperor – You will be in very financially very stable today. Your suggestion will be beneficial for others. People will follow your guidance or direction. Don’t be rude to anyone.

Angel Message – Be rooted to your origin.

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 3





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – 3 of cups – Today is day of celebration. Good news will bring happiness to your life. You have some amazing people in your life who always supports you love them and respect them.

Angel Message – Time for celebration.

Lucky Color – yellow

Lucky Number – 1

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card - 2 of Pentacles – Take care of your money .Don’t take any important decision today. Listen to your mother or discussion any difficult situation that you are going through. Emotionally will be very unstable so I suggest you to be calm and let this phase pass.

Angel Message – trust your self

Lucky Color – white

Lucky Number – 3

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – 7 of Pentacles – Waite and patience is the answer to all your question. Good time to invest. Don’t take any decision for business or job.

Angel Message – Spend some time in nature.

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number – 1





5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – The Devil – Be careful to each and every move or step you are taking today. Don’t trust anyone today. Don’t invest anywhere today. Be careful someone may hurt you or give you wrong suggestion. Today just listen to your hurt. HEART BREAK is on the cards.

Angel Message – Meditate and this phase will pass

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- 6 of Pentacles – Donate something to some .Invest will give you good return. Some one may give you gift or you will be rewarded soon. Don’t take any loan today.

Angel Message – Be grateful for whatever you have.

Lucky Color –White

Lucky Number – 7

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – Wheel of Fortune – Today is your day. Whatever you wish it will manifest so be careful. Good news on its way. You will be emotionally very stable.

Angel Message – Enjoy every moment

Lucky Color – Yellow and orange

Lucky Number – 3

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card -King Of Pentacles – Good day for you. Promotion and salary hike is on the cards. New job or Business is on the cards. Take care of your emotions your straight forward nature may hurt people. Control you ego.

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 4

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- The Sun– Good news is coming your way. Be like a child carefree and live the moment. You will be very active and cheerful today. Couple may expect a good news. Marriages are on the cards. This card also indicates victory

Angel Message – Be grateful to whatever you have

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number - 3

10. CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- 6 of Swords – Travel is on the cards. Take care of your family life. Business or job opportunity will open for you away from your home town. Control your temper. Don’t take any decision emotionally.

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number – 3

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – 4 of Cups – Save some money. Listen to your elders. Don’t take any decision today in any sector. Financially will be little drained out.try to do some mediation or any other spiritual work .

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – Red and yellow

Lucky Number – 9

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card - The High Priestess – use you knowledge to solve any situation in life. Emotionally you will be very balanced today. People may misunderstand you today but you stick to your principals.

Angel Message – Be Calm.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 4

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.