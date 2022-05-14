3 Terrorists Killed in Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out in Brar Aragam area of Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

According to reports, of the three terrorists, two were involved in the attack of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat who was killed on Thursday.

Meanwhile, one terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and militants in Salinder forest area at Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir while two others remained escaped.

According to the Inspector General of Police in Kashmir, the two who escaped on Wednesday were caught in Friday's encounter.

"Two recently infiltrated Pakistani terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit who escaped from recent anti-terrorist operation on May 11 at Salinder forest area were tracked down," the official said.