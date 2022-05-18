Horoscope Today, May 18: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, Tarot reader, a clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract an abundance of prosperity, love and peace for the 17th May.

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – 8 of Wands – Amazing day today. You are moving towards a positive and new direction. Positive and good news is coming your way. Financially you will be gaining.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 2

2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – King of Cups – Today you are emotionally very stable. Enjoy the moment. Today you will gain a good position in work or business.

Angel Message – Stay Calm.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 1

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – 8 of Swords – Open your eyes and see reality. Stop blaming yourself for everything. Love yourself. The tough phase of your life is about to be over. Control your fear remember fear is lie.

Angel Message – Be Kind to yourself.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 1

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – 5 of Cups – Today is one of those days you will feel very low, but don’t worry it will pass. You cannot change your past so let go. Don’t invest today. Keep calm from inside.

Angel Message – Spend some time in nature.

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 1

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – Strength – You are mentally and financially very strong today. Use your inner power or intuition to do the job. Finically you will gain. Time to be a leader and show the path.

Angel Message – Trust your intuition.

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number – 6

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- Queen of Wands – Enjoy the moment. Financially you will be at peace or gain. Time for you to take some bold decision. Don’t be a part of any gossip today.

Angel Message – Regain your strength.

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number – 8

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – 8 of Pentacles – Financially today you will be in an amazing position. Your hard work will pay you back and also reward you with a great position in work and business. Good time to invest.

Angel Message – Time for some release it can be fear anxiety or anger.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 4

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card –Knight of Pentacles – You are just moving out of a stagnant position of your life. New hopes beginnings are on the cards. Financially you will have new earning sources and you will have a stable position.

Angel Message – Live in the moment.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 6

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- 10 of Cups – New project is on the cards. This card also indicates happiness in the family. New news and beginnings. Financial gain. Promotion is on the cards. Family get-together.

Angel Message – Family is your strength.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number - 5

10. CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- Knight of Swords – Today please control your temper otherwise you will be in trouble. Control your emotions, manage them wisely. Avoid fights or miscommunication. Don’t trust anyone blindly.

Angel Message – Spend some time nature.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 6

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – 8 of Cups– Practice spirituality today. Connect yourself with nature. Time to look for something new in life. Break old patterns. Embrace healthy life style.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 2

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card – Judgment – Your ancestors will bless you today. Good news is coming. New beginnings are on the cards. Listen to your intuition.

Angel Message – Work on yourself.

Lucky Color – Pink

Lucky Number – 4

Hey lovely people, that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love RJ Aaliya

RJ, Tarot and Energy Healer, Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.

Follow me on instagram @mediumofmiracles555