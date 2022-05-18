Darrang: Govt School Headmaster Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl

Darrang police arrested a person on Tuesday from Magurmari near Kharupetia in Assam on charges of molesting a minor female student.

The incident took place on Monday night at a girl’s hostel of a private educational institution. The accused allegedly entered the hostel where he molested the minor girl.

He has been identified as Dost Mohammed Safi, a resident of Magurmari Char in the Darrang district.

According to reports, Safi ran the said private institution in Kharupetia where he provided hostel facilities for both boys and girls.

The institution has been set up without government verification or proper documentation and has been violating several government norms, reports added.