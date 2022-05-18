Darrang: Govt School Headmaster Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl

Darrang police arrested a person on Tuesday from Magurmari near Kharupetia in Assam on charges of molesting a minor female student.
The incident took place on Monday night at a girl’s hostel of a private educational institution. The accused allegedly entered the hostel where he molested the minor girl.
He has been identified as Dost Mohammed Safi, a resident of Magurmari Char in the Darrang district.
According to reports, Safi ran the said private institution in Kharupetia where he provided hostel facilities for both boys and girls.
The institution has been set up without government verification or proper documentation and has been violating several government norms, reports added.
Meanwhile, after the incident, the victim informed her parents following which, several people gathered around the hostel. They reportedly beat up the accused before the arrival of the police.
A police team from the Kharupetia police station reached the spot soon after and managed to pull Safi away from the angry mob and took him into custody, informed officials.
A case has been registered against him at the Kharupetia police station, numbered 117/22 under sections 342/376/511/294/506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
It may be noted that Safi was the headmaster of Number 2 Magurmari Uttarpar Pubchuba Primary School in Magurmari in Darrang.