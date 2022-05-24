Horoscope Today, May 24: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, tarot reader, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for the 24th May.

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – 10 of Pentacles – Today is a great and lucky day for you. Financially you will be in a good position. Profits are high in job or work. Good time to invest. Harmony and peace in a relationship.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 5

2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – 4 of Pentacles – Today you will be a little worried about your finances. You may get some long pending news. Don’t be rigid with people and situations, let go of things.

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 3

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – Queen of Cups – Today you are very stable so invest your energy in a good way. Today whatever decision you take it will be fruit full for you. Financially you are in a good space.

Angel Message – Spread love.

Lucky Color – Pink

Lucky Number – 2

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – The Moon – Time to stay calm. Don’t over think anything. Be positive about changes in life. Don’t trust anyone blindly. Financially, it's a little low today. Don’t be a part of any arguments.

Angel Message – Spend some time in nature.

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number – 8

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – Ace of Swords – Energy is very high. A new beginning is on the cards. You may gain a position in work or business. Embrace the positive change.

Angel Message – Trust the divine timings.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 6

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- 8 of Cups – Time for you to find out new path. Reconsider your decision in different sectors. Let go of things. Move forward in life.

Angel Message – Acceptance is the key.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 9

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – Knight of Swords – Emotionally you will in aggressive so try to stay calm. Today you will be in a little restless mode, try to stay calm. Work life will be a little stressful, don’t worry, it will be over soon. Focus more on yourself.

Angel Message – Spend some time in nature.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 1

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card – 10 of Cups – Spend some time with family. Great day to buy property. Financially it's a great day today. Harmony and peace in relationships.

Angel Message – Live in the moment.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 9

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- 4 of Wands – Time for some celebration with family and friends. Good new or new beginning today in your life. Financially, today is a great day. Marriage proposal or love is on the cards.

Angel Message – Be happy.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number - 3

10. CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- Page of Swords– Invest your energy in good work. New beginnings are on the cards. Spend some time in nature. Avoid fights. Check your savings.

Angel Message – Do some meditation.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 1

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – 3 of Cups– Today is a day to relax and enjoy the company of your friends or loved one. Good time to do partnership business. Teamwork will bring joy.

Angel Message – Embrace the good things.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 4

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card – Knight of Wands- Control your temper today. Use your energy in good work. Avoid fights and arguments. Don’t travel today.

Angel Message – Do some exercise.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 6

Hey lovely people, that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love RJ Aaliya

RJ, Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium. Follow me on Instagram @mediumofmiracles555.