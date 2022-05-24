BSF Detain Bangladeshi National, Indian Companion In Meghalaya

The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya detained a Bangladeshi national who entered the Indian territory from the bordering area of East Khasi Hills in the state on Tuesday.

According to the official release from the BSF, the Bangladeshi national was trying to hide in the bushes when he was spotted and intercepted by the troops of 193 Bn BSF.

He has been identified as MD Sujon Ahmed, aged 20 years. He is a resident of Sunamganj in Bangladesh, reported ANI.