BSF Detain Bangladeshi National, Indian Companion In Meghalaya

The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya detained a Bangladeshi national who entered the Indian territory from the bordering area of East Khasi Hills in the state on Tuesday.
According to the official release from the BSF, the Bangladeshi national was trying to hide in the bushes when he was spotted and intercepted by the troops of 193 Bn BSF.
He has been identified as MD Sujon Ahmed, aged 20 years. He is a resident of Sunamganj in Bangladesh, reported ANI.
The BSF stated that he entered into Indian territory illegally with the aim to go to West Bengal to work there as some of his compatriots are working there.
Having questioned him, BSF troops also detained an Indian companion of his based on his inputs.
He has been identified as MD Sukurie, aged 22 years and a resident of Nadia district in West Bengal.
Meanwhile, BSF handed over both of the detained persons to Police Outpost Dangar East Khasi Hills in Meghalaya. Further, an FIR has been filed against both of them, the release added.