Horoscope Today, May 25: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity ,love and peace for the 25th May

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – The FOOL - Growth is on the cards. New beginning Positive results for the projects or work .You can do investment .Single people will get love or marriages proposal and people are in relationship will have harmony in it .Health wise it’s a great day

Angel Massage – You will get ample of options in all sectors of life which ever you will choose you will get success.

Lucky Color –Pink

Lucky Number – 1





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – The Devil - Be careful. Don’t trust anyone blindly .You will get many options today but don’t choose anything just wait for today take some time. People in relationship may face hardship .Health wise you may feel little weak and face back pain so drink lots of water, check your sitting posture and eat light food.

Angel Massage – Your intuition is very strong use it

Lucky Color –yellow

Lucky Number – 3

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – Ace of Swords - New ideas will bring prosperity in life and work .Expect a new beginnings in professional and personal life. If you are waiting for yes or positive results from a interview /job/business then the answer is yes. You will get justice in sector you deserv. Health wise you may have pain in hand or headache but you will be fine by eevening

Angel Massage – Engage yourself in artistic activity

Lucky Color –red

Lucky Number – 4

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card- The Hermit – Take a pause today or rest today you are overworked physically and emotionally .Not a good day to take any decision. Isolate yourself and spend some time in nature. Listen to your elders. Health wise you may feel low but with proper diet and rest you will be fine.

Angel Massage – Don’t worry relax ,Meditate ,release and trust the universe

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 3





5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – The Sun - Good news is on the cards in all the sectors. Use your confidence to achieve success .Good psysical and mental health. Trust your abilities

Angel Massage – The direction of you life will change ,good change embrace it

Lucky Color –Orange and yellow

Lucky Number – 1,and 3

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- The lover - Love will bring joy and glory to you. If you are waiting for someone to say yes to your love proposal then the answer is yes. Good to invest .Whatever work you do you will get positive results. Health wise enjoy your life

Angel Massage – Whatever you do you will get support from the universe

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 4

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – Ace Of cups - New beginning in job and business. Peace with mind and body .Avoid arguments and investment .Listen to your gut feelings. Health wise drink lots of water .

Angel Massage – Time to decide to make a decision based on your hearts true desires .

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 6

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card- The chariot – time for you to balance your personal and professional life .Journey is on the cards .Required self contrl today. Move forward in life. Time to take care of your diet and lifestyle

Angel Massage – Time to heal yourself. Take rest and spend some time in nature.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 4

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- 3 of wands – You are in a very strong financial position. Don’t give any loan or any amount of money to others.Focus on your goals. Health wise take care of your emotions.

Angel Massage – Engage yourself with creative work .

Lucky Color – white

Lucky Number - 4

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- Wheel of Fortune – Time to enjoy your luck .You will get new opportunities in life .Groeth in all areas of life. Enjoy your health

Angel Massage – Keep some flowers of any clour near you

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 7

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – 10 of Wands – You will be overworked .Dont take ant emotional baggage’s.You may face challenge in life .Take a pause restart yourself. Heath wise you have back pain and swelling in hands.

Angel Massage – Take rest and read your favorite book

Lucky Color – Pink

Lucky Number – 8,

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card- Page of Swords – Don’t be aggressive .Show some love ,care and empathy towards people and animal.Control your temper .Take risk but wisely .Health wise over thinking and anger lead to stress and anxiety .

Angel Massage – do some meditation or spent time in nature

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 8

Hey lovely people that’s it for this week. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

{Radio Jockey in 92,7 big fm},Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.

