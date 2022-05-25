Assam: Minor Girl Gang-Raped In Kokrajhar

A 16-year-old minor girl was allegedly gang-raped on Tuesday evening in Assam’s Kokrajhar district.

According to reports, the minor girl was gang-raped by three persons while she was on her way back home from a nearby shop.

It may be mentioned that it was the third such incident this month.

The accused persons allegedly took her to an isolated place and raped her while returning, police said.

Meanwhile, a case was registered with the police and three persons were detained in connection to it.

They were booked under Kokrajhar PS Case No. 247/22 u/s 363/368/376(3)/376(d)(a)/34 IPC R/W Sec 06 of POCSO Act.

