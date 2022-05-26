Horoscope Today, May 26: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity ,love and peace for the 26th May

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – The FOOL - New Beginnings and good news on its way. Trust yourself. Move forward ,great day to take decision of professional and personal life.

Angel Massage – be calm

Lucky Color –white

Lucky Number – 4





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)





Tarot Card – The Hemit - Take rest .analyze or reconsider your decision. Don’t be a part of any argument or fight .Distance yourself any situation or person of your life. Time to reconnect and rewire your self. Health wise take proper rest and sleep

Angel Massage – Don’t worry trust the universe

Lucky Color – Pink

Lucky Number – 2

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – The Sun - New ideas will bring prosperity in life and work .Amazing day it is .whatever you do which ever direction you do you will receive best results and good news. Best time to start a new relationship or work. Healthwise you just need to enjoy life.

Angel Massage – Spent some time in nature

Lucky Color –Orange and yellow

Lucky Number – 4

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card- The Lover –Amazing day it is. New relationship on the cards.you will create positive impact in everyone’s life. Work life will be full of ease and glory. Healthwise enjoy your day

Angel Massage – spread love ,light and smile in peoples life.

Lucky Color – Red and pink

Lucky Number – 2





5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – Ace of cups - you will get ample of opportunity from all the direction.Emotionally it’s a stable day but be carefully with whom you are sharing your secret .Health wise drink lots of water

Angel Massage – You will get many options choose wisely

Lucky Color –blue



Lucky Number 2

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- Judgment - Well past issues may create problem in life. Avoid arguments.Listen to your elders. Health wise past health issue may arise be carefull ,control your food habits.

Angel Massage – time for you decide what you really want in life

Lucky Color – white

Lucky Number – 7

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – 4 of wands - Time to celebrate .You will get a good news. You will meet old friend.Spent time with your loved one. Health wise relax and enjoy

Angel Massage – Read your favorite book.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 6

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card- 6 of Pentacles – Donate something today. Good flow of money .Time to spent sometime with your elder or senior person. Health wise blance your diet

Angel Massage – Listen to some good music.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 4

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- 3 of Cups – Celebrate your victory .Good time do partnership business. Succes is on the cards. Health wise check your eating habits avoid spicy food

Angel Massage – Abundance from all the direction

Lucky Color –Red and yellow

Lucky Number - 4

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- 2 of Pentacles – Money will come and go. Situation in life will be confusing so don’t take any decision. Don’t invest now. Health wise you may feel vey wea today .

Angel Massage – Speak up ,silence is a sign of acceptance

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 2

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – The Tower – Long old pattern in life will break . You will be shaken to the core so that you get awaken and take decision. Avoid heights. Health wise avoid over woeked or walk.

Angel Massage – Take rest and read your favorite book

Lucky Color – Everything you face in life will make you stronger.

Lucky Number – 8,

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card- Strength – You will get courage to face any situation today and also you can speak your heart out.With your abilities you can tame any situation . Heath wise control your anger.

Angel Massage – Talk and open up all your issues will solved.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 1

Hey lovely people that’s it for this week. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

{Radio Jockey in 92,7 big fm},Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.

