Dacoit Gang Arrested in Assam

In an operation launched by the Jorabat Police of Assam, a five member dacoit gang has been arrested on Wednesday night.

The dacoits were travelling in an auto towards Guwahati. They were arrested at Jorabat at around 12:30 am after the police launched operations based on secret information.

The arrested dacoits have been identified as Nasir Ali, Rediyan Boro, Hari Chandra Deb Barman, Biki Chettri and Moni Kalita.

Many sharp weapons and other equipments have been recovered from the dacoit’s possession.

According to police reports, Moni Kalita is a driver at the 1st Assam Police Task Force (APTF) battalion. Biki Chettri had been released from the jail by his sister only six days earlier. Meanwhile, Nasir Ali has been identified as the auto driver who was bringing the dacoits towards Guwahati in exchange of Rs 200.

An interrogation is currently underway.

