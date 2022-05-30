Horoscope Today, May 30: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for the 30th May.

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – Ace of Cups – Take care of your emotions. Listen to your elders. Don’t take any decision emotionally. Stay calm

Angel Message – connect yourself with nature

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 2





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – Knight of cups – Today you are very active use your energy wisely. Invitation is on the cards. Learn to say no.

Angel Message – Meditation will bring peace

Lucky Color – red

Lucky Number – 1

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – The magician – Today tap into your inner qualities to enjoy the outcome of situation. Listen to yourself. Be careful what you wish today, as everything will manifest.

Angel Message – trust your self

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 3

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – 5 of Cups– Let your past go and also emotion of anger anf fear. Move forward in life. Don’t regret about anything ,every things that happened to us in past or will happen to us in future is is part of this life life embrace it and live this moment. Remember suffering is choice so choose wisely.

Angel Message – Spend some time in nature.

Lucky Color – white

Lucky Number – 3





5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – 8 of swords – Stop or control the habit of over thinking. Don’t be hyper today. Don’t take any decision emotionally. Don’t trust anyone blindly

Angel Message – Meditate and this phase will pass

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 2

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- 6 of Pentacles – Donate something to some .Invest will give you good return. Some one may give you gift or you will be rewarded soon. Don’t take any loan today.

Angel Message – Be grateful for whatever you have.

Lucky Color –White

Lucky Number – 7

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – 6 of wands – Today is your day.Travel is on the cards. Good new or new beginnings is on the cards.Victory and success is your frind today.

Angel Message – Enjoy every moment

Lucky Color – Yellow and orange

Lucky Number – 3

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card -Death – Something will come to an end today something related to your life.Control your temper.SAY SORRY it will heal everything.

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – Yellow.

Lucky Number – 4

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- King Of swords– Your are a very efficient person, use it wisely. Control your temper today. be kind to everyone.

Angel Message – Be grateful to whatever you have

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number - 3

10. CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- King of Pentacles – Today is great day for business deal. Financially you will be stable.

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 3

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – Strength – Today with your love ,strength and willpower you can manage anything in life. Great day for investment. Stay calm and if required control your temper.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 9

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card – The Lovers.– Best card of the day. Its great day today enjoy every moment. Spread love..New relationship is on the cards..

Angel Message – Enjoy every moment

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 4

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium. Follow me in insta gram @mediumofmiracles555

