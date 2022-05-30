PM Modi to Release Benefits under PM CARES for Children Scheme Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release benefits under the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund for children scheme at 10:30 am via video conferencing on Monday.

Modi will transfer scholarships to school going children. A passbook of PM CARES for Children, and health card under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will be handed over to the children during the programme.

Taking to twitter on Sunday, Modi wrote, “At 10:30 AM tomorrow, 30th May would be releasing benefits under the PM CARES for children scheme. Through this effort, we are supporting those who lost their parents to COVID-19.”