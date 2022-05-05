Horoscope Today, May 5: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – 4 of wands - Time for celebration. Success is on the cards. You may meet old frind. .

Angel Message – New beginnings

Lucky Color –yellow

Lucky Number – 4





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)





Tarot Card – 4 of cups - Take help from others you cannot do everything alone. Save money. Time for you to take some rest

Angel Message – you need some healing

Lucky Color – green

Lucky Number – 2

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – The Moon - Emotionally you will be little unstable, so don’t take any decision. Listen to your gut feelings .Health wise be calm.

Angel Message – self courage is the need of the hour

Lucky Color –yellow

Lucky Number – 3

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card- 8 of cups –Disconnect yourself from the mechanical world. Listen to your heart .Give some time to your family

Angel Message – spread love, light and smile in peoples life.

Lucky Color – white

Lucky Number – 2





5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – 3 of pentacles - Team work will bring good luck and finance. Financial gain .health wise avoid over work

Angel Message – Listen to your gut feelings

Lucky Color –grey



Lucky Number 2

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- Magician - It’s a lucky day and help you too achieve your goal. Financial gain. Be great full to whatever you have .Health wise you may have pain in hands

Angel Message – Express yourself

Lucky Color – white

Lucky Number – 7

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – The empress - Time for you to enjoy the fruit of your hard work. Good time to invest .Abundance from all the direction. Healthwise couple may expect a baby and overall health wise good for all

Angel Message – follow your passion.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 6

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card- knight of swords – Avoid fights. Be careful with your finance. Couple avoid discussion which will lead to argument .You may lose some money .Health wise control your temper

Angel Message – make the best choice

Lucky Color –white

Lucky Number – 6

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- 4 of pentacles – Money flow is great .Don’t take any decision in any sector.Travel is on the cards. Health wise you may have back pain.

Angel Message – Discover your courage

Lucky Color –white

Lucky Number - 4

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- 8 of Pentacles – Invest today great time to do it. New work or increment in salary .Need more tolerance power in life. Health wise take some rest

Angel Message – Set your goals

Lucky Color – blue

Lucky Number – 2

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – Page of Wands- Present yourself well today. New beginning is on the cards. Health wise you need to check your pressure

Angel Message – Need more clarity in life

Lucky Color – white.

Lucky Number – 8,

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card- The Emperor – You are in balance mode but don’t be arrogant .Good time to take decision. Avoid taking decision without asking your elders. Health wise avoid injury in leg

Angel Message – Take a leap of faith

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 1

Hey lovely people that’s it for this week. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.