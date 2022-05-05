Rahul Gandhi’s Event at Osmania University Denied by Telangana HC

Osmania University students’ writ petition seeking direction from the vice-chancellor to allow face-to-face interaction between Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and the students has been denied by the Telangana High Court.

The Congress MP was scheduled to interact with the students of the university and the unemployed youths on May 7 at the university auditorium.

The high court, while hearing the petition said, “The purpose of the proposed meeting, which according to the petitioners would be a face-to-face interaction of students with Rahul Gandhi, cannot be said to be without political overtones in the absence of material to substantiate that the meeting is for some academic activities.”

The court further said, “The University campus cannot be used as a political platform.”

It further stated, “Permitting political events is a violation of Resolution No 6 of 1591h meeting of the executive council of the university.”

“Article 14 of the Indian Constitution guarantees positive equality and not negative equality. Merely because the respondents are stated to have permitted other activities, this court cannot permit the proposed meeting in violation of its executive council resolution,” the court order said.

