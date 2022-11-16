Horoscope Today, November 16: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for November 16. You can reach me at - 6000652920

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – 3 of swords – Be careful today and don’t trust anyone blindly. Don’t share your ideas with anyone. Not a good time to invest. Health wise be careful of what you are eating. You may suffer from stomach related issues.

Angel Message – Time to reset and reconnect with your self

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3

2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – The Hangedman – Reconsider your decision. You will earn but there will be spending too. So be careful with your finances and money flow. Take help from others in emotional matters.

Angel Message – Be grateful for all you have.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 3

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – 6 of Wands – Travel is on the cards. You will get good news today. You will get success in whatever you do or whichever direction you go or whatever work you do. Increase your water intake today.

Angel Message – Be grateful for whatever you have.

Lucky Color – Brown and green

Lucky Number – 2

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – 5 of Cups - Time for you to reconsider your decision. Take care of your savings. You may get help from someone you trust the most and so talk about your situation and specifically about the difficulties you are facing.

Angel Message – Embrace the truth.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3





5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – 10 of Swords – Someone whom you trust or love most may backstab you. Try to control your emotions. Don’t trust anyone today. Don’t take any financial decision.

Angel Message – Tough time but you can make it.

Lucky Color – Yellow and orange

Lucky Number – 3

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- 2 of Cups – Love is in the air. New relationship is on the cards. Partnership in business or team work will bring joy and success. Good time to invest.

Angel Message – Thank the universe.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 3

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – Wheel of Fortune - Time to get results of your karma. Good time to buy a property. Today wish carefully because whatever you wish will manifest. Donate something to needy people.

Angel Message – Live in the moment.

Lucky Color – Pink

Lucky Number – 8

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card- Judgment – You will meet someone from the past today. It’s time for your past investments to give you the returns. Take blessing from your ancestors.

Angel Message – Calm and reset yourself.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- 8 of Pentacles – Have some patience, today and in the coming future as well. Good time to invest. Don’t take any judgment. Trust your instinct.

Angel Message – Wait and be patient, good days are on its way.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number - 1

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- 2 of Pentacles – Emotionally you will be a little confused regarding what to do and what not to do in different situation. Don’t take too many suggestions. Finance will be little shaky. Money will come in and go out, but there will be a flow of money. Stay calm.

Angel Message – Time for you to take your life seriously.

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number – 1

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – Death – Long emotional suffering will come to an end. New beginning is on the cards. Listen to someone who is elder to you. Health wise adopt good habits.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card- 10 of Wands – You will be over burdened with work. Emotionally you will be exhausted today. Don’t let other people control you. Take some time off.

Angel Message – Let things happen.

Lucky Color – Yellow and orange

Lucky Number – 3

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.