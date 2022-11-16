National Press Day Observed Across Country Today

National Press Day is observed on the November 16 every year to honour the Press Council of India.

On this day, the Press Council of India, a statutory and quasi-judicial establishment started functioning as a moral watchdog to ensure that not only did the press maintain the high standards expected from this powerful medium but also that it was not fettered by the influence or threats of any extraneous factors.

Recommending the establishment of a Press Council in 1956, the first Press Commission had concluded that the best way of maintaining professional ethics in journalism would be to bring into existence a body with statutory authority, of people principally connected with industry whose duty it would be to arbitrate.

The First Press Commission 1956 envisioned a committee to protect the ethics of journalism and freedom of the press in India. It led to the formation of a Press Council 10 years later.

The Press Council was established on July 4, 1966 in India, which started its work on November 16, 1966. From that day, November 16 is celebrated as National Press Day every year.

The Press Council of India monitors all journalistic activities to keep credibility intact. The Press Council of India plays an important role in maintaining a healthy democracy in the country. It also ensures that the press in India is not affected by any external matter.