Horoscope Today, October 12: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

12TH OCTOBER

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – 10 of cups – Today is great day for you, whatever you do you will get success. Spent some time with family and friends. Great day to resolve all pending issues. Stay happy and enjoy the moment.

Angel Message – enjoy the moment

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – Page Of Cups– Today you will be emotionally very stable. New opportunity and new beginnings is on the cards. New people will bring happiness and love to your life.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 5

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – 6 Of Pentacles –Great day to clear your blockages by communicating with them and also clear your karma by offers food to poor people. Emotionally you will be little drained out but its ok meditate or do deep breathing it will help you.

Angel Message – Forgiveness is the key.

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 9

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – Two of pentacles – Today you will be little over busy. Don’t take any decision. Financially it will be little unfavorable. Travel is on the cards. Don’t invest anywhere or give money to anyone.

Angel Message – Release your fears.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 9

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – Knight of WANDS – Today you are in very good mode. You are energy is very positive so whatever you do you will get success so don’t stop yourself. Old money blockages will clear. Stay happy and be great full about everything.

Angel Message – Claim the power within

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 9

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- 10 Of Pentacles. – What a lovely card. Remember your ancestors and seek blessing from them. Great day for you .Any work you do it will bring happiness to your life. Feed something to street animals. Relationships with different people or bond will be very strong.

Angel Message – Embrace the moment

Lucky Color –Blue

Lucky Number – 9

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – 7 of Swords – Today be careful with people don’t trust them blindly.Dont share your work or business ideas with anyone. Don’t give money to anyone. Unwanted people may show up. Be humble with your communication.

Angel Message – Trust your intuition.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 8

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card- 8 Of WANDS – Today is a great day ,enjoy the moment . Things in future work in your favor. Good news is on its way. New people will come to your life. Bring some new plants in your house today.

Angel Message – Stay happy

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 9

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- The Magician – Today do some mediation and connect with your inner self. Good news is on its way and new people will show up. Spent some time in nature or any religious place you like. Listen to your inner voice.Finacially its great day.

Angel Message – Connect with yourself.

Lucky Color –Blue

Lucky Number - 6

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- Knight Of Cups – Today is great day. Energetically use your energy in good work. Put extra effort to complete your work. Stuck money will come back.Be clear with your communication.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 4

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – The Judgment – Old pending issues will resolved. Offer prayer to your ancestors or remember them. New things or opportunity will show up. Emotionally you will be very stable. Love yourself.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 2

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card- 7 of wands – Today avoid fights .You will be little anxious. Don’t take any major decision today. Emotionally you will be little unstable.

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number – 3

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.