Assam: 2 Minors Rescued in Lumding

Two minors have been rescued in Assam’s Hojai district on Wednesday.

According to sources, a woman was taking them to Delhi under the pretense to provide them job.

The Government Railway Police found the two minors in Silchar-Guwahati Express in Lumding Railway Station and informed the police about the same.

The girls and the accused hail from Maibang of Dima Hasao district.

The police suspected that the accused under the pretense of providing them job was going to sell them off in other states.

Meanwhile, a probe has been launched and the parents of the minors were called to the police station for further investigation into the matter.