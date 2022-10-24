Horoscope Today, October 24: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for the 24 TH October. You can reach me at – 6000652920.

HAPPY DIWALI EVERYONE.

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – 8 of Pentacles – Money will come to you easily say this affirmation” I AM A MONEY MAGNET”. Hard work will be rewarding. Good time to invest your money. Today is a lucky day for you.

Angel Message – Connect with yourself.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 4



2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – The Hermit – Time for you to take some rest and analyze your decisions in different sectors of life. Don’t travel today. Listen to your inner voice.

Angel Message – Time for some self discipline.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – 2 of Wands – Travel is on the cards. You will get good news today. Good time to expand your business or change your job. Travel or work abroad is on the cards. Students can explore different study options out of their base.

Angel Message – Time for you to understand your true potential.

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 5

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – Page of Wands – Take care of your savings. Time to pamper yourself. The right and probably the best time to focus on your career. Good news is on the cards.

Angel Message – Release your fears.

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number – 6



5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – Temperance – You will be emotionally balanced today. Success is on the cards. Spend some time amidst nature.

Angel Message – Claim the power within

Lucky Color – White and Blue

Lucky Number – 7

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- Queen of Wands – You will be very stable today emotionally as well as financially. Promotion is on the cards. Good time to invest. Use your might in relationships or your work space wisely.

Angel Message – Be grateful for whatever you have.

Lucky Color –Yellow and orange

Lucky Number – 8

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – 9 of Cups – Enjoy your day. Eat your favorite food. People will come and share their secrets with you, so, be a good listener. Enjoy each and every moment today.

Angel Message – Trust your intuition.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 8

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card- Ace of Wands – New beginnings is on the cards. You will gain profit in business and have success in job. Good time to invest. Trust divine timings.

Angel Message – Be more generous today.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 5

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- 6 of Swords – Travel is on the cards. Emotionally you might be drained out so try to be calm. Don’t take any hasty decisions. Listen to your elders.

Angel Message – Wait and be patient.

Lucky Color – Pink and Blue

Lucky Number - 1

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- The Sun – Success is on the cards. Good news for the couples. A child / your child will bring happiness to your life.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Yellow and Red

Lucky Number – 1

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – King Of Pentacles – Good day for handling finances. Good time to take some decisions. Take control of your life. Don’t take too many suggestions.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 5

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card- Wheel of Fortune – Time for you to enjoy the fruit of your good karma. Good news is on its way. Good time to invest.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number – 3

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.