Cyclone ‘Sitrang’: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for Assam

In wake of cyclone 'Sitrang', the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued 'Red' and 'Orange' alerts for heavy rainfall in several districts of Assam for the next two days.

IMD said, "Extremely Heavy (20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur in Cachar, Dima Hasao and Karimganj districts tomorrow.

"Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to Very Heavy (12-20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur over Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts,” said IMD.

On Tuesday, "Heavy” (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to "Very Heavy" (12-20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely over Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, IMD said.

Regional Met Centre, Guwahati said the deep depression over west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of 18 kmph. It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it would recurve and move north-northeastwards and cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip, close to Barisal around October 25 early morning.