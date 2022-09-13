Horoscope Today, September 13: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for the September 13. You can reach me at - 6000652920

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – The Sun – today will be lucky for you. Good news and success that what you receive today. Couple will get good news in terms of pregnancy and children will bring glory to their parents. Your positive aura will bring good to peoples life. Financially great day.

Angel Message – Spread love

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 1





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card - The MOON – Be careful with sugar coated people they may bring trouble to your life. Avoid fights and arguments. Take neutral decision. Spend wisely. Take care of your emotions.

Angel Message – Stay grounded

Lucky Color – white

Lucky Number – 3

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – The Empress – Great day for you. Hard work will finally pay you back. Good news for married couple. Financially you will be abundant. Emotionally you will be happy. Good news on professional front will show up.You

Angel Message – Spread Love

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 4

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – King of PENTACLES – time to get back reward of your hard work. Professionally you will be reaching in good position, promotion is on the cards. Business wise ut will expand. Financially very stable. Need to take some decision for others be neutral. Emotionally you will be overwhelmed.

Angel Message – Be neutral

ppy Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 1

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – Judgment – Offers prayers to your ancestors. Old issues will resolve. You Will be more clear and focus at this pint so plan your life ached. Financially time to get returns. Emotionally you will be drained out.

Angel Message – Trust your intuition

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number –4

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- 5 of cups – I know you feel drained out ,don’t feel like doing anything but trust me it’s a phase, let go things and concentrate on your breathing. Very likely to feel emotional and disconnected so spend some time in nature. Financially stay calm. Emotionally be grounded. Remember every phse is temporary.

Angel Message – Be calm

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 8

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – 7 of swords – Be careful from people they might hurt you. Stay away from gossips. Don’t share your work related ideas with anyone they may take advantage. People will hurt you with harsh words or politics so remember it’s about them not you.

Angel Message – Have faith on yourself.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 1

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card – King Of Cups – Don’t worry about future or you cannot change past so be present and enjoy the moment. Work life will be amazing, you may get reward for that. Financially very stable. Emotionally you will be happy. Travel is on the cards.

Angel Message – Spread love and be humble.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 9

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- 9 Of Pentacles – Enjoy the moment. Time for you to enjoy your hard work. New avanues will open in work front. PEOPLE WILL LOVE YOUR COMPANY. Financially you are abundant. Emotionally you feels great, So stay happy.

Angel Message – Be in the moment.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number - 4

10. CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- Queen of pentacles – Good news is on its way. New energy and success is on the cards so utilized this time. New job or business things will open up. Financially you will be stable. Emotionally you will be happy.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 1

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – Queen Of cups – Great day great energy. You are high on energy don’t be rude be humble... Victory is on your side. Financially great day. Love yourself Angel Message – Be Humble.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 3

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card – Strength - you have amazing talent . Use your inner strength to tame others. Work life will be great ,you may offer higher position. Financially you are good . Emotionally you may get angry so stay calm.

Angel Message – Stay happy

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 8

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium. Follow me in instagram @mediumofmiracles555