Manipur: Man Arrested for Planting IED in Imphal

The Manipur Police on Monday arrested a person in connection with the planting of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) near basketball ground at Singjamei Chingamakha in Imphal.

According to the police, a person named Kshetrimayum Bhogendro Singh was detained in connection with the planting of IED.

During interrogation, the person revealed that he is an active cadre of United National Liberation Front (UNLF).

Meanwhile, many electronic items have also been seized from his possession.

"Six electronic digital circuits, similar to the device used in planted IED were recovered from him," informed Shivakanta Singh, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Imphal West.