Horoscope Today, September 2: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for September 2. You can reach me at - 6000652920

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – The World – You luck will favour you today .Today you will be in very balance state of mind. Things will be easy and result oriented for you.. Financially you will be happy. Have a great day

Angel Message – Stay Happy

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 5





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – Death– Something old and pain full will end and something new will start so be ready to embrace the truth and new beginning. Financially new avenues will open. Emotionally it will be happy time.

Angel Message – do some meditation.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 5

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – The Star –Today is a day where you need to balance your emotions ,personal and professional life. New things will show up. All your starts will allied in good direction. Financially its balance day.

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 2

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – Two Cups – Today is great day for team work. Good day to start a new relationship. People who are in relationship will have harmonies state. Financially its great day. Emotionally you will be great state on mind.

Angel Message – Release your fears.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 4

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – 9 OF Cups – Today all your wishes will fulfilled. New things will show up. More establishment and security in job and work life. Financially you gain today.

Angel Message – Be happy

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 4

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card – The Magician– Your wish universe command. Today is great day for you. Financial abundance and emotionally you will be very stable. New work will bring joy and happiness.

Angel Message – do some meditation.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 6

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot card – 10 of cups – enjoy some time with family. Children will bring good news. Time for celebration. Financially it’s a happy day. Good news in all sectors is on its way.Good day to buy property.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color – Green.

Lucky Number – 3

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card – The Devil – Control or balance your emotions today. Let go emotional baggage’s .Dont be a part of any argument. Don’t trust anyone blindly. Check your finance. Someone may backstab you be careful ABOUT IT.

Angel Message – STAY CALM

Lucky Color – Green and white

Lucky Number – 5

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card – Ace of wands – New beginnings or good news on it way. Listen to your heart. Financially new source for income will open. New job or opening for you.

Angel Message – Live in the moment

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 8

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- The World – Today is a great day for you. Good new or new beginnings is on the cards. Anything you want you can manifest so be careful with your thought make sure they are positive. Financially its great day.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 1

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – The HEIROPHANT–Seek balance in your life. Someone revel their true colors. Don’t listen and trust anyone blindly. Save money .

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 8

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card – Page Of swords- Enjoy the moment. Let go things. New things or changes are on its way. Control your temper. Be helpful .Enjoy the moment.

Angel Message – work on yourself.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 7

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.