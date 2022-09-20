Horoscope Today, September 20: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for the September 20. You can reach me at - 6000652920

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – 7 OF WANDS - Don’t get into any arguments today also avoid misunderstandings. Spend some time with yourself. Health wise you need a good sleep.

Angel Massage – Set your goals

Lucky Color –White

Lucky Number – 8





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – The fool – Take a leap of faith in every direction of life. Go with the flow. New opportunity is on the cards. Health wise donate something today or feed animals.

Angel Massage – Be grateful for all you have.

Lucky Color –White, red and yellow

Lucky Number – 1

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – Queen of Cups – Today sit and enjoy the day, give rest to yourself. Time to get back your long stuck money. Enjoy your Sunday. Health wise 8 hours uninterrupted sleep and light food.

Angel Massage – Make the best choices.

Lucky Color –white

Lucky Number – 2

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card- Three of wands – Set your goals. Travel is on the cards. Right time to think about investments. Time to plan your week. Health wise you need to add more vegetables in your diet.

Angel Massage – Embrace the truth

Lucky Color – Brown and red

Lucky Number – 2





5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – The Empress – Time for some celebration. You will be receiving a very good news today. Results will be in your favor. Health wise eat and relish some seasonal food.

Angel Massage – Believe in your dreams.

Lucky Color – White and red

Lucky Number – 3

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- 8 of Cups – Take rest, disconnect yourself from the chaotic world. Do some meditation .Explore other options in career. Health wise you need some “me” time.

Angel Massage – Think big for your future

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 5

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – Three of Pentacles - Time to plan your finances today. Take suggestion from close people of your life to any situation you are facing. Health wise you need some exercise.

Angel Massage – Live in the moment

Lucky Color – Yellow and orange

Lucky Number – 6

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card- 8 of swords – Open your eyes and see the reality, listen to your parents or elders. Don’t let your emotions over ride you. Health wise don’t be blind towards your eating habits.

Angel Massage – Time to heal yourself. Take rest and spend some time in nature.

Lucky Color – Peace

Lucky Number – 5

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- King Of Cups – Financial gain is on the cards. Emotionally you will be very stable today. Take your relationship decisions with your heart and not your mind. Health wise increase your water intake.

Angel Massage – Go for it.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number - 1

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- 10 of Wands – Emotionally you are over burdened. Take some rest. Plan your life and career. Time for some action. Health wise you need take more healthy food in your diet.

Angel Massage – Nurture your relationships

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 10

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – Death – Long emotional suffering will come to an end. New beginning is on the cards. Listen to someone who is elder to you. Health wise adopt good habits.

Angel Massage – Good habits bring happiness to your life.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card- 9 of swords – Stop over thinking and also the blame game. Take charge of your life. Don’t trust anyone today. Not a good time to invest. Health wise you might get slight headaches. So, drink water and stay indoors.

Angel Massage – Let things happen.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3 and 9

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Happy MOTHERS DAY. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.