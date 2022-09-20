47 Cattle Seized from Overcrowded Truck in Assam’s Golaghat

The police seized a total of 47 cattle from a truck in Golaghat district of Assam on Monday.

The cattle were seized due to overcrowding as the animals were fully packed in the truck.

Based on intelligence input about illegal cattle transportation, a team of officials of the Bokakhat Police Station on Monday morning intercepted a truck and recovered 48 cattle from the vehicle, the condition of one being very critical.

Anita Hazarika, Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Bokakhat said the seized cattle were fully packed in the truck.

The officer said, “When we searched the truck, we found several cattle inside the truck and many were dead due to congestion. We have apprehended the driver of the truck and interrogation is underway.”

“The cattle were transported from the Bihora market area towards Samaguri in the Nagaon district. The condition of one cattle is very bad. We will dispose of the bodies of the cattle as per the direction of the court,” the officer further said.

A case had been registered at the Bokakhat police station in connection with this.