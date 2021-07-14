I May Get Arrested Again Anytime: Akhil Gogoi

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi might get arrested anytime in relation to the charge sheet filed against in the Chandmari Police station.

The first hearing is scheduled on Wednesday at the Gauhati High Court on the chargesheet filed against the legislator at the Chandmari Police Station on the verdict of which he was discharged from Jail.

The mentioned chargesheet acquitted MLA Akhil Gogoi from all the charges against him on July 1 by the NIA court stating that the allegations made against the MLA do not have any proofs.

However, the NIA was not satisfied with the last verdict of the NIA court which released the Sivasagar MLA on July 1.

Akhil Gogoi had informed the media about his probability of getting arrested, prior to the 3rd Assembly meeting today.

The Raijor Dal leader further alleged that this has been planned by BJP, especially CM Sarma and Home Minister of India Amit Shah once again who never wanted Akhil to come out of Jail.

Akhil Gogoi further urged the people of Assam to help him at this moment of distress and stay awake and alert of the fact that the Assam government is trying to put the leader behind bars and he might get arrested anytime soon.