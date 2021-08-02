People Blocks Tripura bound goods vehicles To Mizoram in Karimganj

People of Assam have reportedly blocked Tripura bound goods vehicles in Karimganj on Monday.

As Tripura tried to send vehicles of goods for Mizoram to ply through alternative routes, the people of Assam have made such economic blockades, said sources.

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on Assam Tripura National Highway No. 6 due to the blockade on Monday.

It needs to be mentioned that the Mizo police in Lailapur after shooting 6 Assam Police dead in the border clash, the main road connecting Mizoram in Cachar district is economically blocked.

As Mizoram faces food crisis currently, the Tripura government tried to send food and other essentials to Mizoram by alternative route, which is why the people had blocked the route in Karimganj.

