India has reported over 4,205 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths stood at 2,54,197.

This was stated in the data provided by the union health ministry.

Meanwhile, 3,48,421 new cases of coronavirus were detected in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,33,40,938.

Additionally, a total of 3,55,338 cured patients were discharged as well.