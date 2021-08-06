NationalSportsTop Stories

Indian Women’s Hockey Team Loses It’s Fight For Bronze In Tokyo Olympics

By Pratidin Bureau

The Women’s hockey team from India has lost it’s battle for Bronze medal with the Great Britain on Friday.

The team lost the bronze medal match 3-4 against Great Britain in women’s hockey. While it was the goalkeeper Savita who was the star of the team in the first quarter, saving two penalty corners, and three field goals attempts, dragflicker Gurjit Kaur came to the party in the second quarter.

Great Britain scored two quick goals at the start of the second quarter, but Gurjit allowed India to get back to level pegging.

Vandana Katariya added a third goal as India took the lead. Hollie Pearne-Webb scored a goal to level the scores in the third quarter.

Grace Balsdon scored from a penalty corner in the fourth quarter and has successfully grabbed the bronze medal for Great Britain.

Earlier, India women’s hockey team lost 1-2 to Argentina in the semi-final match on Wednesday at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and entered the fight for the bronze medal with the Great Britain.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics: India Men’s Hockey Team Win Medal after 41 Years

