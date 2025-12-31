2025: A Year of Peaks, Pitfalls, and Perseverance

As the clock ticks towards midnight and 2025 prepares to slip quietly into history, the world pauses to look back not just to count achievements, but to confront losses, heartbreaks and hard truths. A new calendar will soon replace the old, but the memories of this year will linger far longer in the collective conscience of the people.

It was a year that gave and took in equal measure.

From political milestones and scientific breakthroughs to devastating disasters, cultural losses and moments of unprecedented public emotion, 2025 unfolded as one of the most intense, eventful and emotionally charged years in recent memory.

A Year That Began With Hope

January opened with promise. The world welcomed Generation Beta, the first generation born into an era shaped entirely by artificial intelligence. In Assam, the year began with assurances of employment and governance reforms, as the state government announced thousands of new job appointments and welfare measures.

But joy soon mingled with grief. The early months saw the loss of eminent cultural figures, artists, musicians and sports personalities, reminders that Assam’s cultural spine was ageing, fragile, and irreplaceable.

At the same time, Assam and India registered global achievements from space science milestones and international sporting triumphs to the recognition of Charaideo Maidams as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, a moment of immense historical pride.

Power, Politics and the Pulse of the People

Politically, 2025 was anything but quiet.

Major investment summits, policy announcements and high-profile visits by central leaders placed Assam firmly on the national radar. Advantage Assam 2.0 projected ambition, while behind the scenes, questions of land, identity, employment and indigenous rights continued to simmer.

Panchayat elections reaffirmed the ruling alliance’s strength, but public protests over evictions, power sector irregularities, environmental concerns and governance lapses revealed growing anxieties among ordinary citizens.

By year’s end, conversations had already begun around 2026, a politically decisive year, with regional parties and alliances recalibrating their strategies.

A Year of Disasters and Defiance

Nature was unforgiving.Floods ravaged large parts of Assam, landslides claimed lives in Guwahati and hill districts, and infrastructure failures exposed gaps in disaster preparedness. Industrial accidents from ONGC rig explosions to bridge collapses left families shattered and questions unanswered.

June emerged as the darkest chapter.

The Ahmedabad Air India crash, claiming over 160 lives, stunned the nation. As rescue images flooded screens, grief crossed state borders. The tragedy, followed by stampedes, helicopter crashes and multiple mass-casualty incidents across the country, marked 2025 as a year when safety failures repeatedly turned fatal.

Pride on the Global Stage

Even amid sorrow, Assam found reasons to hold its head high. From young athletes dominating international arenas to scientists, scholars and artists earning global recognition, the state’s talent continued to shine. Assamese women made headlines in sports, science, defence and academia, breaking barriers long considered immovable.

Indian science reached new heights, with astronauts returning from extended space missions, satellite breakthroughs, and young Indians shaping global technological projects.

Culturally, Assamese identity travelled far beyond borders from Borgeet performances in Sri Lanka to global film festivals celebrating Assamese cinema.

September: The Month That Changed Everything

For Assam, the year’s most painful moment arrived in September with the sudden loss of music icon Zubeen Garg, a cultural force who was far more than a singer. He was a voice of rebellion and belonging, someone who sang Assam’s joys, anger and hopes with rare honesty. His songs lived in tea gardens, university hostels, protest grounds and village homes, binding generations together.

Garg's death sent shockwaves across the state. Streets filled with grieving fans, songs turned into laments, and silence spoke louder than words. Assam did not just mourn an artist; it mourned a part of its own identity. Even as the year ends and celebrations light up the night, Zubeen’s music continues to echo softly in the hearts of the people.

Garg's final journey witnessed crowds rarely seen in the state’s history. For days, Assam stood still, united by loss, suspicion, and a demand for truth.

October 2025: Pride, Progress, and Public Spirit

2 October: On Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, the nation launched the new phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission 2025, with Assam actively participating. The President and Prime Minister paid tribute at Raj Ghat, while multiple programs were organised across the state, inspiring citizens to recommit to cleanliness and civic responsibility.

3 October: The Assam government announced a digital classroom initiative for government schools, aiming to modernise education and provide students with access to technology-driven learning.

5 October: ISRO successfully launched a satellite, enhancing communication networks and climate monitoring capabilities. The achievement highlighted India’s growing scientific prowess and Assam’s role in national development.

7 October: Flood damage reports revealed thousands of affected families across Assam, prompting emergency responses and renewed focus on disaster preparedness.

9 October: Rising fuel prices sparked public unrest nationwide, with Assam feeling the impact, emphasising the challenges of economic stability in daily life.

10 October: World Mental Health Day programs were organised statewide, raising awareness about mental wellness and encouraging citizens to seek support, highlighting Assam’s commitment to holistic development.

12 October: A major job fair in Guwahati attracted thousands of young participants, signalling hope for employment and the state’s focus on youth empowerment.

15 October: Assam Police conducted a successful anti-drug operation, seizing contraband worth crores of rupees, demonstrating a strong commitment to law enforcement and public safety.

26 October: The state government unveiled a new industrial policy, aimed at boosting investment and creating jobs, generating optimism among entrepreneurs and local communities.

31 October: On Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary and National Unity Day, Assam hosted a unity run, attended by thousands, reflecting solidarity, civic pride, and the spirit of togetherness.

November 2025: Culture, Sport, and Recognition

November was marked by achievements, cultural pride, and moments of mourning, showing the state’s vibrant yet emotional landscape:

1 November: Eminent literary figure Nagen Saikia received the Prabuddha Borenya. Tennis star Rohan Bopanna retired, ending a celebrated career. Assam also mourned the loss of former Agriculture Director Dr. Amiya Mohan Das, leaving the state reflective on its intellectual and cultural heritage.

2 November: The Indian women’s cricket team triumphed over South Africa to win the ODI World Cup, filling the nation and Assam with immense pride.

3 November: Renowned music director Deepak Sharma passed away, while tragic accidents in Telangana and Chhattisgarh claimed 26 lives combined, reminding Assam of the fragility of life.

7 November: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated development projects, inspected the Jaigiroad semiconductor project, and laid the foundation for Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University Assam also mourned Nagara Surya Ramcharan Bharali, reflecting the month’s dual narrative of progress and loss.

9 November: Indian Air Force Day aerial display at Guwahati’s Lachit Ghat enthralled spectators, showcasing technological might and national pride.

10 November: A massive explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort killed 13, triggering nationwide alerts and demonstrating the country’s ongoing security challenges.

14 November: Bihar Assembly election results saw the NDA form a government, influencing national political discourse and regional strategies in Assam.

15 November: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visited London, signing a historic agreement with the British Museum to bring ‘Vrindavani Vastra to Assam in 2027, strengthening cultural diplomacy.

16 November: The ‘Gen Z’ uprising in Mexico captured global attention, reflecting youth activism worldwide.

19 November: Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar CM for the tenth term, highlighting political continuity in neighbouring states.

21 November: Barshapara Cricket Stadium hosted Assam’s first international Test match, a historic milestone in the state’s sporting history. On the same day, Fatima from Mexico won Miss Universe 2025, celebrated internationally.

23 November: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced initiatives to promote Sattriya dance, Borgeet, and classical music, reinforcing Assam’s commitment to preserving its cultural heritage.

24 November: Bollywood icon Dharmendra passed away, sending waves of grief across India and Assam.

26 November: The President unveiled the digital Constitution in nine languages, while the Cabinet approved reports on ethnic categorisation of six communities, stirring debates across the state.

30 November: Violent protests erupted at BTC Secretariat, Kokrajhar, highlighting ongoing ethnic sensitivities and governance challenges.

December 2025: Achievements and Reflections

December combined pride, milestones, and reflection on Assam’s resilience:

1 December: Cricketer Rohit Sharma set the record for most sixes in ODI history, earning nationwide acclaim.

2 December: On Central Assam Day, a 20-foot statue of Sukaphaa was unveiled, honouring a revered historical figure.

4 December: Russian President Vladimir Putin visited India, signalling strengthened diplomatic ties.

5 December: India and Russia signed maritime cooperation agreements; Assam announced literary awards and pensions, recognising contributions to art and literature.

7 December: Protests by students at Tezpur University led to the removal of Vice-Chancellor Shambhunath Singh, showing the power of civic action in academia.

8 December: World-famous rockstar Post Malone performed in Assam, creating a rare international cultural spectacle.

9 December: A major fire broke out at the SBI headquarters in Guwahati, testing emergency response systems.

10 December: The Swahid Smarak Kshetra in Guwahati, built in memory of 860 martyrs, was inaugurated by the Chief Minister, a solemn reminder of sacrifice.

11 December: An accident in Arunachal Pradesh injured 22 workers, emphasising safety challenges in the hill regions.

12 December: The SIT filed a 12,270-page charge sheet regarding the disappearance of singer Zubeen Garg, reflecting ongoing judicial diligence.

14 December: Assam’s media stalwart Prafulla Govinda Baruah passed away; on the same day, Sangeeta Baruah Pisharoty was elected president of the Delhi Press Club, marking a historic achievement for Assamese journalists.

15 December: PM Narendra Modi departed for Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman, expanding India’s international engagement.

17 December: PM Modi received the highest civilian honour in Ethiopia, enhancing diplomatic prestige.

19 December: A brutal incident in Bangladesh shocked the world, creating waves of concern and solidarity in Assam.

20 December: PM Modi inaugurated the Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport terminal, unveiled a statue

21 December: The foundation stone for the Namrup fertiliser project was laid, with an annual production capacity of 1.2 million MT, promising economic growth.

22 December: Violent protests in West Karbi Anglong resulted in one death, widespread unrest, and the chant “Karbi Go Back”, reflecting deep-seated regional tensions.

29 December: Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Srimanta Sankardev Abirbhav Kshetra project and Jyoti Bishnu Auditorium, marking infrastructural progress.

30 December: Filmmaker Rima Das received the ‘Women in Film and Television Award’ in New York, bringing international recognition and pride to Assam.

A Year Ends, Questions Remain

Today is not just another date on the calendar. It is the final page of a year that tested patience, resilience and hope. As the sun sets on the last day of the year, it carries with it moments of pride and pain, victories celebrated in silence, and losses that still ache in the heart. Streets will light up tonight, but beneath the celebration lies a reflection of what was achieved, what was lost, and what remains unfinished.

The year ends quietly, asking no questions, offering no answers, only the reminder that time moves on. And as midnight approaches, Assam stands still for a brief moment, holding onto memories while cautiously stepping into tomorrow, hoping that the coming year will be gentler, fairer, and more humane than the one that now fades into history.